Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 513.4% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chanson International Stock Performance

CHSN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,063. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

