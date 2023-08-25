Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $416.05. The stock had a trading volume of 534,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,629. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

