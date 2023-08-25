Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.81% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $598,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

CHKP traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.43. 607,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,461. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

