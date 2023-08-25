Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $279.71

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.71 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 282.55 ($3.60). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.41), with a volume of 60,060 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.64. The company has a market capitalization of £406.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesnara

In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray sold 10,091 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £27,346.61 ($34,889.78). Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.