Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $159.12. 5,235,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,435. The company has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.