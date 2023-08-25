Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.56. 2,033,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

