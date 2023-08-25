CHI Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 767,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Syros Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.5% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 3.76% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $29,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 33,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

