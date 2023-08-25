CHI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Chinook Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDNY shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bloom Burton cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 4,199.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

