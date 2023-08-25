Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

