Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

CHD stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

