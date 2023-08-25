Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,324.77

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.77 ($16.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,262.50 ($16.11). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,289.90 ($16.46), with a volume of 2,328 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.89, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,378.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,324.65.

In related news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.12) per share, for a total transaction of £14,990 ($19,124.78). 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

