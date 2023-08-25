CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY) Trading Up 0.1%

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.56 and last traded at C$9.53. 4,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.48.
