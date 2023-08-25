CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.97.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$62.40 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$61.46 and a 52-week high of C$76.20. The company has a market cap of C$74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5752427 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.