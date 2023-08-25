Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $775,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. 1,929,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,848. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

