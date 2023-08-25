Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $841,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CME Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,002,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,749 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 305,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.91. The company had a trading volume of 313,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,969. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $187.56. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

