Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 106 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FedEx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.96. 493,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

