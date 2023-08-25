Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

ZTS stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $183.04. 266,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,316. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

