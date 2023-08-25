Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 119 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 390,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 303,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

