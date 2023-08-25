Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 553,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

