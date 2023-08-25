Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 94 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 327,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,781. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.