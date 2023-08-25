Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 97 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moderna were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $686,830,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,002 shares of company stock worth $41,267,808. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.33. 1,292,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.