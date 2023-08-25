Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $104.22. 399,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.