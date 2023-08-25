Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Sells $143,364.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Scott Herren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.