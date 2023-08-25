Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.70. 15,730,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,701,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

