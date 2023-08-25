Citigroup Upgrades Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
SWGHF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00. Sawai Group has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Sawai Group Company Profile
