Citigroup Upgrades Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

SWGHF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00. Sawai Group has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

Sawai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan and the United States. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, granules, capsules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, chemotherapeutic agents, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.