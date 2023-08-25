ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 276.8% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.62. 16,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,474. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 172.79%.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,391,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 212,213 shares of company stock worth $6,484,147.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

