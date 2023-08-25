Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVRW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

