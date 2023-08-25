Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $758,174.80.
- On Friday, July 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $881,118.60.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
