Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the July 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:RFI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. 49,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,764. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
