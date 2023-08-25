Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the July 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RFI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. 49,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,764. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 809,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.