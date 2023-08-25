CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGNGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,519.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

