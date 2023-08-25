Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.78. Coloured Ties Capital shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

