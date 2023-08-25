Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.85

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $13.96. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 132,862 shares traded.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

