Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.85

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUYGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $13.96. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 132,862 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.