Comparing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 23.63% 10.79% 1.20% Preferred Bank 36.65% 23.68% 2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Preferred Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.01%. Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.58 $140.93 million $4.20 5.62 Preferred Bank $304.24 million 2.94 $128.85 million $10.33 5.99

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Eagle Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

