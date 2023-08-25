Comparing Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yamato and Covenant Logistics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A Covenant Logistics Group 7.89% 18.43% 8.71%

Dividends

Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.6%. Covenant Logistics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Covenant Logistics Group pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Covenant Logistics Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yamato and Covenant Logistics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22 Covenant Logistics Group $1.22 billion 0.53 $108.68 million $6.31 7.95

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Logistics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yamato and Covenant Logistics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A Covenant Logistics Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Yamato.

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Yamato on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services. The Other segment develops and operates IT systems; offers car maintenance services; sells fuel; offers non-life insurance agency services; and provides cargo vehicle transportation services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows. The Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods using equipment either owned or leased by the company. The Managed Freight segment offers brokerage services, including logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties; and transport management services, such as logistics services on a contractual basis to customers who prefer to outsource their logistics needs. The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers. This segment also provides shuttle and switching services to shuttling containers and trailers. The company also engages in used equipment sales and leasing business. It serves transportation companies, such as parcel freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. The company was formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. in July 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

