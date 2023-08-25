Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.86

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 34487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMP

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.