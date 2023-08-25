Compound (COMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Compound has a market capitalization of $332.32 million and approximately $32.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $42.54 or 0.00162594 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,811,578 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,811,538.71890052 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.02949107 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $39,797,731.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

