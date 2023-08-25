Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

