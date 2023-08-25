Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 8,745 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,991,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.