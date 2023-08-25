CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,272,293. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

