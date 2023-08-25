Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 162,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,938. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

