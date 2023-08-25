Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 2,492 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 3,669,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,570,859. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

