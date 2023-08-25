Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 33,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

