Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 394,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $29,730,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.98. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,622. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

