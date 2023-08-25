Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. 829,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

