Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock valued at $361,411,612. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $550.58. 206,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $557.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

