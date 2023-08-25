Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

