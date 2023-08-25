Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,190. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

