Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

