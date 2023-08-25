Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 14.3% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BOX by 20.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,217,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $9,767,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
BOX Stock Up 0.5 %
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
