Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 14.3% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BOX by 20.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,217,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $9,767,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 0.5 %

BOX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 75,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,930. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.