Contrasting Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunocore 0 1 12 0 2.92

Immunocore has a consensus target price of $74.62, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% Immunocore -27.72% -17.97% -11.54%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Immunocore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Immunocore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A Immunocore $173.59 million 15.98 -$50.99 million ($1.29) -44.73

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immunocore beats Genocea Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

